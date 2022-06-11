VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police said parents could face a fine for unaccompanied children at the Vicksburg Mall.

Police Chief Penny Jones said the police department will be enforcing Mississippi Code 97-5-39 in an effort to keep the community safe for children.

Jones said no children under the age of 18 will be allowed at the mall unless accompanied by a parent or guardian. An unaccompanied child may be taken to the police department and their parent or guardian will be notified.

According to Jones, parents could face a fine of $672.25 per child for failure to comply.