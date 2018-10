Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: MS Childrens Museum MS Museum of Natural Science

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: MS Childrens Museum MS Museum of Natural Science

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - If you're looking to celebrate Halloween a little early, Park After Dark will be held from 6 P.M until 8 P.M.

One ticket will get you into both the Museum of Natural Science and the Mississippi Children's Museum.

Kids will have a chance to create crafts and trick-or-treat through both museums.