JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A parking garage could soon open in the Fondren neighborhood.

The Northside Sun reported the developers of the project, including Jason Watkins, said their plan will improve the business district by addressing parking and housing in the area.

On July 27, the City of Jackson Planning Board recommended rezoning some areas of Oxford Avenue and Mitchell Avenue to Urban Town Center.

The Jackson City Council is expected to vote on the planning board’s recommendation at its August 15 meeting.

Besides a parking garage, Watkins said they’re also working to build apartments in the area.

“I think we should be able to announce the apartment details shortly after the city council vote on the rezoning,” he told the Northside Sun.

Construction on the parking garage could start in late fall and be completed by summer 2023.