A road in Hinds County will be closed for a short time.

Hinds County Public Works leaders say Casey Road at the intersection of Duke Road will close Tuesday, October 30, 2018 at 8:00 a.m.

Crews will replace a cross drain.

The road should reopen Friday, November 9, 2018 at about 3:00 p.m.

Detour signs will be in place to direct traffic to an alternate route.