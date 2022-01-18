Part of Capri Theatre Complex opens in Fondren

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There’s a new place to bowl, watch movies and eat in Fondren. Highball Lanes, The Pearl and The Capri Theatre have been a 14-year project in the making.

The bowling alley officially opened on Tuesday.

“This was the last undeveloped commercial real estate in Fondren, and a lot of people have come before us to make this neighborhood really cool, and we’re excited to be a part of that,” Robert St. John, a partner on the Capri Theatre Complex project.

The Capri Theatre first opened in the 1930s. The building now has 178 luxury recliners and a Dolby sound system.

The new Spider-Man movie will be shown inside of the theatre on Saturday.