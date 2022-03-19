RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Part of Interstate 20 in Rankin County will close on Sunday, March 20.

Beginning at 7:00 a.m., TEC crews will be working to install fiber internet cables across the interstate.

Both directions of I-20 will close between Highway 80 (Exit 59) and State Route 43 (Exit 68). Crews will close the interstate in 15-minute intervals. Local enforcement officials will be directing traffic. Drivers are asked to slow down and be on high alert during the closure. Crews expect the closure to end at 9:00 a.m.