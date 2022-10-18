JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Part of Maple Street in Jackson collapsed due to an unrepaired water main break.

Residents in the Georgetown community have been dealing with the gushing waters since Sunday.

The City of Jackson is aware of the problem and said crews are working to secure the needed machinery to fix the leak. They initially announced they planned to have the main repaired on Monday.

This is day three of residents in the area having little to no running water, affecting roughly 10 to 15 homes.

People in the community said they are frustrated and want the city to deliver bottled water to the area. They said there are many elderly residents in the area who are not able to travel to the store.