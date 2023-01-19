JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Forensics Laboratory (MSFL) and Rankin County are partnering to reduce backlog issues with seized drug testing.

The MSFL will provide forensic analysis of seized drugs collected within the county. Additionally, a forensic scientist funded by Rankin County will have access to all MSFL lab analysis capabilities, including workspace, instrumentation and support necessary to perform forensic drug evidence analysis for Rankin County submissions.

Crime Lab Director Mary Dukes said the partnership will aid in backlog reduction and provide timely analysis of current cases in Rankin County.