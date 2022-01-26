JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Thurgood Marshall College Fund partnered with the Novartis U.S. Foundation to provide $20 million in scholarships an grants in the next 10 years.

The fund has been helping students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) for the past 35 years.

With the help from the Novartis U.S. Foundation, more scholarships, mentorships and research grants will be available for students and faculty at 27 HBCUs, including Jackson State University (JSU).

Dr. Harry Williams, the president and CEO of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, said there are more opportunities for students.

“We have more than 130 different scholarship programs. In addition to this scholarship, there might be another scholarship for students that may not be eligible for this particular award that they can apply for. It is extremely rewarding to know that, you know, we get up every day focused on helping someone helping students to achieve their goals in life and that’s something that’s very, very rewarding. We know that our namesake Justice Marshall got up every single day with that focus in mind,” said Williams.

A list of requirements and the application can be found on the Thurgood Marshall College Fund’s website. The deadline to apply is February 28, 2022.