Party City Closing 45 Stores
Blame it On the Helium Shortage
ROCKAWAY, New Jersey - Party City announces plans to close 45 locations amid a global helium shortage. The company did not say which stores would be affected, only that the closings would happen throughout the year.
There are currently 870 Party City stores in the United States and Canada. Party City Cheif Executive Officer James Harrison said in a statement, on Thursday (5/9/19), that the closings would help Party City focus on its most profitable locations, among other things.
