MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Madison County Sheriff Randy Tucker and Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson will help raise funds for Deputy Brad Sullivan.

Sullivan was shot in the head in the line of duty in September 2019.

The Dixie National Back the Blue Afterparty will be held on Saturday, February 19 at 9:00 p.m. Proceeds go to A Home for Brad. Tickets are $10 at the door.