Party unifies community "one porch at a time"

Courtesy: West JXN Porchfest

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - An effort to unify communities "one porch at a time," which features a free concert and food vendors, is happening Sunday.



Take your lawn chairs and appetites to Porch Fest from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. to the International House at 1225 Robinson St. in Jackson.

"The event will feature our homegrown and favorite local band, Southern Komfort Brass Band," a press release from WestJXN said.

There will also be activities for children at the outdoor event.