Local News

Passengers seriously injured in I-20 wreck

Weather played factor in two-vehicle crash

By:

Posted: Dec 31, 2018 05:02 PM CST

Updated: Dec 31, 2018 05:27 PM CST

Passengers seriously injured in I-20 wreck

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) - An afternoon accident on I-20 sent two people to the hospital.

The accident happened around 3:30 pm on I-20 eastbound. A Nissan Altima hydroplaned and struck a Honda Pilot.

The driver of the Altima was ejected from the vehicle. Emergency responders transported the driver to UMMC where the person is in critical condition.

The driver of the Honda was sent to Rankin County with injuries.

Authorities say bad weather played a factor in the accident.

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Meet the Team

Bios /

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center

  • 7 A.M. Web Weather 12/31/18
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    7 A.M. Web Weather 12/31/18

  • 6 PM Web Weather 12/29/18
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    6 PM Web Weather 12/29/18

  • 7 A.M. Web Weather 12/28/18
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    7 A.M. Web Weather 12/28/18