Passengers seriously injured in I-20 wreck

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) - An afternoon accident on I-20 sent two people to the hospital.

The accident happened around 3:30 pm on I-20 eastbound. A Nissan Altima hydroplaned and struck a Honda Pilot.

The driver of the Altima was ejected from the vehicle. Emergency responders transported the driver to UMMC where the person is in critical condition.

The driver of the Honda was sent to Rankin County with injuries.

Authorities say bad weather played a factor in the accident.