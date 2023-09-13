VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Do you have any past due fines in the City of Vicksburg? You will soon be able to pay them off.

The City of Vicksburg will host its fall amnesty period for past due fines from October 16, 2023, until December 1, 2023.

If you owe past due fines and a contempt of court warrant has been issued for your arrest, you can avoid being arrested and have your warrant dismissed during the amnesty period.

Those who owe fines can visit the Municipal Court Clerks Office, located at 820 Veto Street, and pay the fine in full. For more information, contact the Court Services at 601-631-3742.