UPDATE:

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – McComb police announced Pastor Kuri McCray was arrested for sexual battery on Tuesday, May 10.

Police said they responded to Southwest Regional Medical Center on May 6 after receiving a report that a minor had been sexually assaulted. During the investigation, police determined Pastor Kuri McCray was the primary suspect in the sexual assault.

A warrant has been issued for McCray. Police believe he may be in the Pike County or Walthall County area.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of McCray can contact the McComb Police Department at 601-684-3214.