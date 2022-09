JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A fire broke out at a church on Texas Avenue in Jackson while a pastor and his wife were still inside on Thursday, September 22.

According to Jackson Fire Department officials, the fire at Spoken Word Ministries was reported at 1:59 p.m. A neighbor saw smoke and went inside the church to get the pastor and his wife out.

A firefighter was being medically evaluated at the scene. Officials don’t know what caused the fire yet, but it’s being considered a total loss.