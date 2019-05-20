Local News

Pastors crowned Mr. and Mrs. Mississippi

Posted: May 19, 2019 10:50 PM CDT

Updated: May 19, 2019 10:50 PM CDT

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Kathy and Joe Amos were recently crowned Mr. and Mrs. Mississippi. They lead Turning Point Fellowship Ministries Intl. Church.
Twice a year, they host the city appreciation luncheon at Canton City Hall, feeding 100 or more city employees, the mayor, aldermen, and administration.

They're helping upcoming college student achieve their dreams with the 5th Annual Honorary Inaugural Ball, Saturday, August 24th at 6:00 p.m.  at the Hilton Jackson, 1001 E. County Line Rd. Jackson, MS. Tickets will be available as early as May 15, 2019 at www.epwanetwork.org. Proceeds from this event will go to the EPWA Scholastic Achievers Awards Program.

Joe and Kathy are also hoping to become Mr. & Mrs. Black America 2019.

 

 

 

 

 

