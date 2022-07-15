VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) held a Change of Command ceremony at its main headquarters on the Waterways Experiment Station in Vicksburg on Thursday, July 14.

Col. Teresa A. Schlosser transferred command to Col. Christian Patterson while Maj. Gen. Richard Heitkamp, deputy commanding general of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), served as the reviewing officer for the event.

Patterson is not only the first African American commander of the organization, he is the first public affairs officer, as well. Prior to assuming command, Patterson served as the organizations director of communications.

A Jackson native, Patterson earned his commission as a second lieutenant from the Louisiana State University Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He is a 28-year veteran with deployments to Bosnia-Herzegovina, Kosovo and Afghanistan, and has also completed assignments in France, Honduras, the Dominican Republic and St. Kitts and Nevis.

Patterson has a master’s of business administration from Belhaven University, a bachelor’s in mass communication from Louisiana State University, an associate degree in radio, tv and film from Hinds Community College and a professional certificate in strategic communication and leadership from Seton Hall University. He is currently pursuing his doctorate degree in communication through Liberty University.

The ERDC commander is responsible for the site management and planning of all associated installations and laboratories and leads the Command Staff Division. In their role, they assist the ERDC director and deputy director in planning and executing research and development activities, with emphasis on identifying Warfighter requirements and providing liaison to districts, installations and the Engineer Regiment.

A retirement ceremony for Schlosser was held immediately following the change of command.