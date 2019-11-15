Pearl Accountant charged with embezzlement

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – An accountant in Pearl is facing embezzlement charges for allegedly using clients’ money for personal gain.

Brandy L. Hales, 48, was arrested and charged with felony embezzlement by the Pearl Police Investigators.

Hales is the owner of Hales CPA Firm, PLLC in Pearl.

She allegedly gained $47,120.33 from her clients for her personal use.

The Pearl business owner turned herself into the Pearl Police Department on Thursday night and posted a $250,000 bond.

According to the Pearl Police Department, Hales was released with an initial court appearance scheduled for November 21.