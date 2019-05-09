Pearl and Rankin County deal with flash flooding Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Flooding along Hugh Boulevard in Rankin County [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. More flooding on Hugh Boulveard in Rankin County [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. School bus carefully drives through flooded neighborhood in Pearl [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. City of Pearl closes neighborhood streets near Patterson and Maryland Drive [ + - ] Video

Flooding is a concern on a good day in lower lying areas of Rankin County, particularly the City of Pearl which is no stranger to flooding.

Authorities placed barricades along streets in neighborhoods with high water and they are monitoring rising waters along Highway 80 which is susceptible to flash flooding. The ground in the area is already saturated because of recent rains.