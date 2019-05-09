Pearl and Rankin County deal with flash flooding
Areas experience chronic flooding during storms
Flooding is a concern on a good day in lower lying areas of Rankin County, particularly the City of Pearl which is no stranger to flooding.
Authorities placed barricades along streets in neighborhoods with high water and they are monitoring rising waters along Highway 80 which is susceptible to flash flooding. The ground in the area is already saturated because of recent rains.
WJTV 12's Marcus James got this update from Pearl Assistant Police Chief Ricky Steen.
