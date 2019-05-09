Local News

Pearl and Rankin County deal with flash flooding

Areas experience chronic flooding during storms

By:

Posted: May 09, 2019 12:03 PM CDT

Updated: May 09, 2019 04:42 PM CDT

Flooding is a concern on a good day in lower lying areas of Rankin County, particularly the City of Pearl which is no stranger to flooding.

Authorities placed barricades along streets in neighborhoods with high water and they are monitoring rising waters along Highway 80 which is susceptible to flash flooding. The ground in the area is already saturated because of recent rains. 

WJTV 12's Marcus James got this update from Pearl Assistant Police Chief Ricky Steen.

