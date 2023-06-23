PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – A Pearl business owner has been arrested for alleged fraudulent activities.

Rankin County investigators said deputies, Brandon police and Pearl police executed a search warrant on Generator Power Solutions in Pearl on Thursday, June 22.

According to investigators, the search warrant was the result of a lengthy investigation into fraudulent activities of the business owner, Jason W. Frost.

Deputies later located Frost and transported him to the Rankin County Jail. He was charged with false pretense.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected.

Rankin County District Attorney Bubba Bramlett will bring Frost before Rankin County Court Judge David Morrow for an initial appearance.