PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Chipotle Mexican Grill will open its first Pearl location on Thursday, December 21!

The restaurant will feature the brand’s signature Chipotlane, a drive-thru pickup lane that allows guests to conveniently pick up digital orders without leaving their cars.

The new Chipotle is located at 5718 Highway 80 East in Pearl. Hours of operation will be every day from 10:45 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Chipotle is currently hiring at the Pearl location. There are on average 25 jobs per location.

The business also has locations in Flowood, Madison and Ridgeland.