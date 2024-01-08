PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – City of Pearl water crews will work on Monday, January 8 to replace several water lines and valves in the Eldorado area.
The work began at 8:00 a.m. According to city leaders, there will be a temporary outage for most of the day. Crews plan to restore water by late Monday afternoon.
The following areas will be affected:
- Eldorado Road
- Hollow Lane
- Ludlow Road and Ludlow Extension
- Veranda Place
- Eagle Cove
- Eldorado Lake Drive
- Huckleberry Lane
- Dogwood Lane
Anyone with questions or concerns can contact the Pearl Water Department at 601-932-3520.