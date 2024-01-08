PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – City of Pearl water crews will work on Monday, January 8 to replace several water lines and valves in the Eldorado area.

The work began at 8:00 a.m. According to city leaders, there will be a temporary outage for most of the day. Crews plan to restore water by late Monday afternoon.

The following areas will be affected:

Eldorado Road

Hollow Lane

Ludlow Road and Ludlow Extension

Veranda Place

Eagle Cove

Eldorado Lake Drive

Huckleberry Lane

Dogwood Lane

Courtesy: City of Pearl

Anyone with questions or concerns can contact the Pearl Water Department at 601-932-3520.