PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – City of Pearl water crews will work on Monday, January 8 to replace several water lines and valves in the Eldorado area.

The work began at 8:00 a.m. According to city leaders, there will be a temporary outage for most of the day. Crews plan to restore water by late Monday afternoon.

The following areas will be affected:

  • Eldorado Road
  • Hollow Lane
  • Ludlow Road and Ludlow Extension
  • Veranda Place
  • Eagle Cove
  • Eldorado Lake Drive
  • Huckleberry Lane
  • Dogwood Lane
Courtesy: City of Pearl

Anyone with questions or concerns can contact the Pearl Water Department at 601-932-3520.