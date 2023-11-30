PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Crews in Pearl are working to build a new fire station.

The new Fire Station #5 will be located off of Greenfield Road on Community College Boulevard.

Pearl Fire Chief Todd Burkes said he’s excited to see the long awaited project come to fruition.

“This is going to be a game changer for our residents and businesses on the east side of the city. Our response times will be so much faster and we will be able to provide life saving service in a quicker time frame. It will also improve the City’s fire rating, which should lead to lower insurance rates,” said Burkes.

The city is investing close to $9 million on the new station and a new Central Station, which will be located between Highway 80 and Old Brandon Road.

The city is investing close to $9 million on the new Fire Station #5 and a new Central Station in Pearl. (Courtesy: City of Pearl)

Officials said construction of a new Central Station is necessary due to significant foundation issues at its current location.

Project completion dates of both stations is slated for February or March of 2025.