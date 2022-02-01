PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Pearl announced a report by the police department showed the city’s crime rate dropped to its lowest level in more than four years. They also said traffic enforcement numbers increased.

“I am extremely proud of the work of the entire Pearl Police Department,” said Mayor Jake Windham. “The investment we have made in hiring and training officers, as well as state-of-the-art equipment has definitely paid dividends.”

The following chart is a comparison of 2018 vs. 2021 based on both percentage of crimes per 1,000 people and the actual number.