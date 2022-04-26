PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Pearl will celebrate its 49th birthday on Friday, April 29, 2022. Pearl Day will be taking place in the North Parking lot of Trustmark Park in Pearl.

Live entertainment, vendors, food and beverages will be made available for neighbors. Lawn chairs and blankets are also suggested.

“We were incorporated back in 1973, officially becoming a city. We will turn 49 officially on our birth certificate this year,” explained Greg Flynn, Director of Public Information for the city..

Tickets are available online and are $20. Gates open at 6:00p.m.

Niko Moon is set to perform at 8:00 p.m., followed by Jameson Rodgers at 9:45 p.m.