PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Pearl police arrested a daycare worker for allegedly assaulting a three-year-old.

Greg Flynn, the Public Information Director for the City of Pearl, said 61-year-old Reneatha Gibbs was charged with simple assault for an incident that happened at A Fresh Start-Time to Learn Daycare Center.

According to Flynn, the child was injured on April 25 by Gibbs. He said the child’s mother observed the injuries and filed a complaint with the police department the same day.

After investigation, detectives found sufficient evidence and arrested Gibbs at the daycare on Tuesday, May 2.

Gibbs is being held at the Rankin County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond. Gibbs will make an initial appearance in Pearl Municipal Court on Thursday, May 4.