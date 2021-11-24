Pearl family in need while two daughters battle serious health conditions

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – A mother in Pearl is asking for help while two of her toddlers battle serious health conditions.

“There are times when I’ve even been in the hospital, and I have literally just fallen apart. It’s really tough,” said Natasha Jenkins, a mother of five.

She said her three-year-old, Aria, struggles with leukemia, and her two-year-old, Anna, has two heart conditions. Their older brothers have both been diagnosed with autism.

“Between the two girls, I spend the bulk of my time in and out of doctors offices or like last month at the hospital with Aria.”

While Jenkins and her husband live in Pearl, she said they have no extended family nearby.

“I feel like God has really been on our side with us being blessed, and Anna not needing her heart surgery yet,” said Jenkins.

If you would like to make a donation to the family, click here.