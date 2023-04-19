PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Pearl honored one of its aldermen as he plans to step down from his position.

District Five Alderman James Thompson was honored during the April 18 board meeting for his service and dedication to the city.

Thompson, who was elected in 2017, will step down from the board in order to continue his battle and treatment for cancer.

During the meeting, Thompson thanked his district and fellow board members for the honor to serve the City of Pearl. He also endorsed Dwight Knight to fill out the remainder of his term in a potential special election.

Courtesy: City of Pearl

Courtesy: City of Pearl

Courtesy: City of Pearl

Courtesy: City of Pearl

“We commend Alderman Thompson for his tireless commitment for all the residents and businesses in District Five. He is and always has been a fighter and we know he is going to kick this cancer to the curb. We send our prayers and gratitude for the entire Thompson family,” said Greg Flynn, public information director for the City of Pearl.