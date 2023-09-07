PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Pearl has approved and authorized the streetlight conversion of its system in Entergy’s territory to new energy-efficient LED fixtures.

The project is expected to begin on Monday, September 11.

B&B Utility and Electrical Contractors, through their contract with PATH Company, will conduct the conversion and installation of the new fixtures with work scheduled to last into mid-December.

Pearl leaders said the LED streetlights will significantly reduce energy costs, require less maintenance and provide brighter lighting for public safety.

“We are continuing our commitment to improve all aspects of infrastructure across the city,” said Mayor Jake Windham. “These new LED streetlights will allow us to save taxpayer dollars for years to come. The lighting will make our neighborhood streets and major roads safer and also improve the look as well. The project also includes converting all city buildings over to the LED lighting, which will again help save our taxpayers money and make our operations much more efficient.”

The contractors will work mainly during daylight hours with temporary periods of nighttime work being performed on some of the city’s larger roadways.

If citizens have questions during the project, they can contact Pearl Public Works at 601-932-3520.