RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) arrested a Pearl man after a chase in Rankin County.

Investigators said troopers attempted to stop a blue 2018 Ford Mustang on U.S. 49 near Star Road for speeding. The vehicle did not stop and later crashed on U.S. 49 just south of Florence.

According to MHP, the suspect, Carlen Andujo, lost control of the vehicle and collided with a Honda mini-van and two 18-wheelers. The Ford overturned in the southbound lanes of U.S. 49.

Troopers said Andujo was arrested and treated for minor injuries. He was taken to the Rankin County Jail with felony and misdemeanor charges.

No other injuries were reported.