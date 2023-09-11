PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Pearl police arrested a 21-year-old man for sex crimes against a minor.

Pearl police said they arrested Nicholas Webb, of Pearl, and charged him with two counts of sexual battery on a juvenile under 14-years-old and one count of statutory rape of a juvenile under 14-years-old.

Police said his parents, Steven Wesley Webb, 53, and Stephanie Aultman Webb, 54, both of Pearl, were also charged in connection to this case. They were each charged with one count of felonious child abuse.

Greg Flynn with the City of Pearl said Steven and Stephanie’s charges stem from having alleged knowledge of the crimes and not notifying authorities.

Nicholas Webb (Courtesy: Pearl Police Dept.)

Steven Webb (Courtesy: Pearl Police Dept.)

Stephanie Webb (Courtesy: Pearl Police Dept.)

All three suspects were arrested on August 25, 2023, and transported to the Rankin County Detention Center.

Flynn said the case will be presented to the Rankin County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.