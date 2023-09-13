RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Charges have been dropped against the parents of the 21-year-old man charged with sex crimes against a minor in Rankin County.

Court officials said the charges against Steven Wesley Webb, 53, and Stephanie Aultman Webb, 54, both of Pearl, were dismissed. They were both initially charged with one count of felonious child abuse.

Their son, Nicholas Webb, of Pearl, was charged with two counts of sexual battery on a juvenile under 14-years-old and one count of statutory rape of a juvenile under 14-years-old.

He was arrested on August 25, 2023, and transported to the Rankin County Detention Center.

Nicholas Webb appeared in court on Tuesday, September 12 and was given a $300,000 bond. According to the court, he has posted bond.

The case against Nicholas Webb will go before a grand jury.