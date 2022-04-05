RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with the Rankin County District Attorney’s Office announced a Pearl man was found guilty of aggravated domestic violence.

Edward Robert Harvey was found guilty on March 22, 2022, by a Rankin County jury.

Pearl police arrested Harvey after they responded to a possible strangulation domestic violence call on April 15, 2021. Police said Harvey refused to come to the door and refused to cooperate with officials.

After a 30 minute standoff, Harvey surrendered. He will be sentenced on May 9, 2022. Harvey faces up to 20 years in prison.