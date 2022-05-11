RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Pearl man was sentenced to 20 years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) for felony aggravated domestic violence.

Edward R. Harvey was found guilty by a Rankin County Jury on March 22, 2022.

Pearl police responded to a domestic violence call at Harvey’s home on April 15, 2021. Police said the victim had several injuries, including a gun barrel imprint on her forehead, swelling to her face and choke marks on her neck.

“Harvey held a gun to the victim’s head, threatened to kill her, hit her multiple times in the face with the gun, and strangled her to the point of nearly passing out. Fortunately, the victim was able to escape to her neighbor’s house, or the outcome could have been much worse. Harvey refused to cooperate with officers and after a 30-minute standoff, the Pearl Police were able to apprehend and arrest him,” said Madison and Rankin Counties’ District Attorney Bubba Bramlett.