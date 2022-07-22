PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Pearl Mayor Jake Windham will hold a news conference at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, July 22 to discuss the recent death of a United States Postal Service employee.

According to city officials, Pearl police tried to stop Brandon Andrews, 20, for allegedly speeding on Interstate 20 West just before 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 21. They said Andrew didn’t stop, and a chase began into Jackson.

Brandon Andrews (Courtesy: Pearl Police Dept.)

Andrews allegedly crashed into a U.S. Postal Service vehicle on Maria Drive, just off McDowell Road. The Postal Service employee was injured and transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson. He died due to his injuries.

Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart identified the victim as Brad Pennington, 32. Grisham-Stewart said his cause of death appears to be blunt force head trauma from ejection of postal vehicle.

Police said Andrews fled the scene after the crash, but he was taken into custody shortly afterwards. He was taken to the Pearl Police Department and later to the Rankin County Detention Center. He is facing multiple charges.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba released the following statement to WJTV 12 News about the chase.