PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – A Pearl woman was arrested after an eight-week-old baby was left in critical condition after an incident that happened on Thursday, May 12.

Pearl police said they were made aware of a woman who had “repeatedly and forcibly” thrown a baby on the road around 2:00 p.m. on North Bierdeman Road.

When officers arrived, they said another woman was holding the severely injured child. Emergency crews began first aid immediately. The eight-week-old girl was taken to Children’s Hospital of Mississippi in Jackson where she is listed in critical condition.

Police said the child’s mother, Makaylia Shaylynn Jolley, 20, ran into nearby woods when officers had arrived to the scene. She was arrested shortly afterwards. Jolley was charged with attempted murder and felony child abuse of her child.

Anyone with further information about the case can contact the Pearl Police Criminal Investigations Division at (601)-932-3578.