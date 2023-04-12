PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – A sergeant with the Pearl Police Department received the prestigious Life Saving Award and Officer of the Month after saving a woman’s life.

On Saturday, March 4, Sgt. John Williams was off-duty came upon a young lady in a car at a Brandon gas station. Authorities said she had suffered a fentanyl overdose and was not breathing.

Williams got the woman out of the car and immediately began CPR, which went on for more than 12 minutes. Once medical help arrived, they administered Narcan, and she began breathing again.

“Sgt. Williams selfless actions, while off-duty, saved this woman’s life. For that we are all grateful and proud to have Sgt. John Williams leading his squad at the Pearl Police Department,” said Greg Flynn, public information officer with the City of Pearl.

(Courtesy: City of Pearl)

(Courtesy: City of Pearl)

Williams began his career with Pearl Police Department in 2003 as an animal control officer. He was transferred to Patrol Division in 2004 and graduated from the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers Training Academy (MLEOTA) in 2005. In 2013, Williams was promoted to sergeant.