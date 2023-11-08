PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Pearl Park, located on Highway 80, has officially opened in visitors.

“We are so excited that families can now enjoy the new park and make lasting memories there, just like so many generations before. We invite you to explore all the new equipment and facilities of this beautiful park. I know it’s been a long wait and we appreciate everybody’s patience,” said Pearl Mayor Jake Windham.

Pearl Park (Courtesy: City of Pearl)

Officials said there is still some work to be done on the tennis courts which will be open at a later date.