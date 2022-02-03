PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Pearl Police Department announced the department is hiring 911 dispatchers.
Applicants should meet the following requirements:
- 18 years old or older
- High school diploma or GED
- No felony record
- Ability to excel under stress
- Extensive interview process
Duties will include but not limited to:
- Operating telephone, radio and other telecommunications equipment
- Answering emergency and distress calls
- Dispatching public safety personnel (Police and Fire) to calls for service
- Responding to inquiries by the public and other government agencies
- Interacting with other city, county, state and federal agencies and personnel
Applications can be picked up at the Pearl Police Department.