PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Pearl Police Department announced the department is hiring 911 dispatchers.

Applicants should meet the following requirements:

  • 18 years old or older
  • High school diploma or GED
  • No felony record
  • Ability to excel under stress
  • Extensive interview process

Duties will include but not limited to:

  • Operating telephone, radio and other telecommunications equipment
  • Answering emergency and distress calls
  • Dispatching public safety personnel (Police and Fire) to calls for service
  • Responding to inquiries by the public and other government agencies
  • Interacting with other city, county, state and federal agencies and personnel

Applications can be picked up at the Pearl Police Department.