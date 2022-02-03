PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Pearl Police Department announced the department is hiring 911 dispatchers.

Applicants should meet the following requirements:

18 years old or older

High school diploma or GED

No felony record

Ability to excel under stress

Extensive interview process

Duties will include but not limited to:

Operating telephone, radio and other telecommunications equipment

Answering emergency and distress calls

Dispatching public safety personnel (Police and Fire) to calls for service

Responding to inquiries by the public and other government agencies

Interacting with other city, county, state and federal agencies and personnel

Applications can be picked up at the Pearl Police Department.