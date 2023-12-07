PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Pearl police arrested a 31-year-old man for the sexual assault of a minor.

Investigators said Lavarias Sherod Chaffee was arrested on November 29, 2023. He was charged with one count of sexual battery of a child under 14, one count of gratification of lust, one count of kidnapping, one count of child pornography and one count of child exploitation.

In early November, officials said detectives began conducting a sexual assault investigation involving several juveniles in the city limits. Throughout the investigation, they identified the suspect as Chaffee.

Chaffee was booked into the Rankin County Jail. Police said the investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected in the case.