PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – A driver and passenger of a vehicle have been charged in connection to a chase from Pearl to Jackson that ended in a crash, which injured six teenagers.

Greg Flynn with the City of Pearl said Jevarious Gibson, 21, of Jackson, was charged with felony fleeing, possession of a stolen firearm, no license plate and no proof of insurance. The passenger, Jaylon Gibson, 23, of Jackson, was charged with possession of a stolen firearm and drug possession.

Flynn said the two suspects were still hospitalized on Monday, May 8 due to the crash and will be arrested once they are released.

According to Flynn, a Pearl officer attempted to stop a red 2022 Dodge Charger on Friday, May 5 for no license plate at the intersection of Highway 80 and Highway 49. He said the driver fled into Jackson and struck a 2019 Jeep Cherokee at the intersection of Ellis Avenue and Raymond Road.

Six teenagers were in the Jeep Cherokee, and all of them were injured in the crash. Flynn said Pearl officers performed CPR on one of the victims from the Jeep until Jackson firefighters arrived.

Jevarious Gibson (Courtesy: Pearl Police Dept.)

Jaylon Gibson (Courtesy: Pearl Police Dept.)

The six teenagers and the two suspects were taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson for treatment.

According to Flynn, investigators entered the information on the Jeep Cherokee into the NCIC database, and they discovered that Jackson police reported the vehicle was taken during an armed carjacking on May 2.

Flynn said both the Jackson Police Department (JPD) and the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department were requested to work the accident investigation but refused. The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating the crash and will will determine if any charges will be filed stemming from the accident.