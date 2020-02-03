Pearl Police Department accepting applications for Communications Officer

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Pearl Police Department is accepting applications for the position of communications officer.

To apply for the position, individuals must be at least 18-years-old. Applicants should have a high school diploma or G.E.D.

According to PPD, applicants shall have no previous felony convictions or any convictions for domestic violence. Applicants must agree to a selection process to include:

• Typing test (for proficiency)

• Extensive Interview to include a separate in-home interview

• Background Investigation

• Drug Screen Duties include but are not limited to:

• Operating telephone, radio and other telecommunications equipment

• Answering emergency and distress calls

• Dispatching public safety personnel (Police and Fire) to calls for service

• Responding to inquiries by the public and other government agencies

• Interacting with other cities, counties, states, and federal agencies and personnel Pearl Police Department

To apply, go to the Pearl Police Department at 2561 Old Brandon Road Pearl, MS 39208 in person to pick up an application.