PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Instead of a chicken crossing the street, it was an alligator!

Pearl police helped the alligator cross Highway 80 on Wednesday, May 17.

Courtesy: Pearl Police Department

Once the gator crossed the highway, police said agents with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP) were called out to relocate the animal.