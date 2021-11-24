Pearl police officer helps save kidnapped 4-year-old from Alabama

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Pearl police said a kidnapped child from Alabama was rescued in Mississippi.

According to investigators, police were notified by Birmingham police on November 4 about a kidnapped child. Around 9:00 p.m., police learned the suspects and the child were near the Mississippi state line.

Later that night, Pearl Police Officer Donell Reynolds spotted a light blue Ford Fusion pass his location on I-20 West. When the vehicle passed, he noticed the car had an out of state tag, and he followed the vehicle.

Officer Reynolds eventually stopped the vehicle, and the driver allegedly told the officer he was traveling from Alabama with is son, an unknown man and a little girl.

Once the driver was detained, Officer Reynolds told the passenger to exit the vehicle, but police said the passenger did not comply. Other officers, along with Reynolds, were able to remove the passenger from the vehicle and detain him.

Police said the kidnapped four-year-old girl was safely rescued. She was later reunited with her mother.

The Pearl Police Department released the following statement: