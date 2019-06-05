Pearl police officer involved in accident while responding to emergency call

The Pearl Police Department was involved in a two-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon.

They were responding to an emergency call with lights and sirens activated.

A Pafford Ambulance transported the driver of the other vehicle to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

The officer was not injured but was taken to a local health clinic to be checked out.

During the time of the incident, the officer was responding to a woman with a knife call on Romania Drive. 

As traffic slowed down on Old Brandon Road, a Chevrolet Malibu turned in front of the officer’s SUV to enter the apartment complex when the accident occurred. 

The Rankin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the accident. 

