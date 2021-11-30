Pearl police officer speaks after saving kidnapped child

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Pearl police officer, who saved a four-year-old kidnapping victim from Alabama in early November, spoke to WJTV 12 News on Tuesday.

Officer Donell Reynolds said it was a blessing to be at the right place at the right time during his usual route along I-20.

“Today, we come out. We look at things and try to take it one day at a time. It makes me feel one more thing in my career I’ve done that one more good thing,” said Reynolds.

According to police, the abductors were the child’s uncle and his friend. There was also a juvenile in the vehicle. Police believe the kidnapping stemmed from a domestic incident, and the men were taking the child to Mexico to be with her father.

“There were several officers from other agencies that took care of her,” said Detective Rey Olivo with the Pearl Police Department.

Olivo wrote a letter commending Reynolds’ actions during the incident. The child was unharmed and reunited with her m other.

“I would have to say, she’s one of the nicest and most sassiest four-year-olds I’ve met in my life,” said Reynolds.

Several other Pearl police officers also assisted in the case. They said the investigation is ongoing. Birmingham police said the child’s uncle and his accomplice face first degree kidnapping charges.