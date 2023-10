UPDATE:

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Pearl police said 13-year-old Caleigh Leonard has been found safe.

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Pearl police are working to find a missing 13-year-old girl.

Investigators believe Caleigh Leonard left her home on North Fox Hall Road around 3:30 a.m. on Monday, October 23. She was last seen wearing a long sleeve t-shirt and pajama leggings.

Caleigh Leonard (Courtesy: Pearl Police Dept.)

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can contact the Pearl Police Department at 601-939-7000.