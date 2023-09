PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Pearl police are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl.

According to investigators, Princess Beverly was last seen on Saturday, September 23 around 11:00 a.m. by her mother. She was possibly in a black Nissan Altima.

Police said Beverly was wearing a black top and has long, red hair.

Princess Beverley (Courtesy: Pearl Police Dept.)

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can contact Pearl police at 601-939-7000.