PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Pearl police are working to find a missing/runaway teenager.

They said 16-year-old Kaitlin Castenada was last seen at her home in Pearl on Saturday, May 13. She is described as five feet five inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has long brown hair.

Castenada’s family said she usually wears jeans and solid color shirts.

If you have any information that will help locate Castenada, contact the Pearl Police Department at 601-939-7000.